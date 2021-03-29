BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $302.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.68.

NYSE:ACN opened at $280.77 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

