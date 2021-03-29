Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.28.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $206.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

