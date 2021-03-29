Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $6.14 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 96.57. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$132.60 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

