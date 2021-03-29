Stifel Nicolaus Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $112.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.10.

BRP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

