Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Head-To-Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and Grubhub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grubhub 2 17 2 0 2.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.42%. Grubhub has a consensus price target of $56.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Grubhub.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Grubhub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.38 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -15.26 Grubhub $1.31 billion 4.38 -$18.57 million $0.16 384.75

Grubhub has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grubhub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Grubhub shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Grubhub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grubhub has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Grubhub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70% Grubhub -6.99% -4.44% -2.66%

Summary

Grubhub beats Priority Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; GH+ subscription program to diners; delivery services to restaurants; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

