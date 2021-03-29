Analyzing Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% CASI Pharmaceuticals -402.87% -60.96% -42.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.22%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 123.39 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -3.91 CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 61.82 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -4.90

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprise CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; ZEVALIN, a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody, to treat patients with NHL; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company offers MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL; and Octreotide LAI formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumours, as well as developing a portfolio of 25 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications. It has licensing agreements with Black Belt Therapeutics Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., and Pharmathen Global BV. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.