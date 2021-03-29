$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,200,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

