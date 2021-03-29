Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $174.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

