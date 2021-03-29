Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.