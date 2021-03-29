9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

