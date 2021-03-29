Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $223.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.36.

NYSE STZ opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

