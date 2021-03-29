Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

