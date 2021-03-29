AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €22.53 ($26.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.68. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

