Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €237.65 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €235.20 ($276.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €209.30. Linde has a 52-week low of €146.35 ($172.18) and a 52-week high of €235.50 ($277.06).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

