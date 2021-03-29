CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

EVD stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.36. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12 month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

