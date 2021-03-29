Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €51.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

S92 stock opened at €48.04 ($56.52) on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €19.88 ($23.39) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.