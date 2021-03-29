Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €51.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

S92 stock opened at €48.04 ($56.52) on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €19.88 ($23.39) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

