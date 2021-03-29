DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 544.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP opened at $0.06 on Monday. DigiPath has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

