Short Interest in TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Expands By 592.3%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 592.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TransAtlantic Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. TransAtlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

