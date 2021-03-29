Short Interest in TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Expands By 592.3%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 592.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TransAtlantic Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. TransAtlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile
