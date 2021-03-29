ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 566.7% in March

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ARCW stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

