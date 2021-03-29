ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 566.7% in March

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ARCW stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
About ARC Group Worldwide
Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.