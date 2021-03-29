Craig Hallum Upgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

