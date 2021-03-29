Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SIS opened at C$18.13 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

