Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.
Itron stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. Itron has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
