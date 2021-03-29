Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. Itron has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.