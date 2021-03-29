Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.