RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.
NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $581.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.