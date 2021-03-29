RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $581.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.