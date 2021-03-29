J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JDWPF opened at $17.50 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
