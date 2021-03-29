Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

