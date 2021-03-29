Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ALRM opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

