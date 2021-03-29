Analyzing Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) & Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $7.88 million 6.80 -$22.63 million ($1.27) -2.36 Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,179.51 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -8.50

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72

Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.60%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Newron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newron Pharmaceuticals beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline of products include Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome; Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

