Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Critical Review

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 1.02 $4.66 billion N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.66 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Sturgis Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

