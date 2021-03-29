Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.