Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.02).

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

