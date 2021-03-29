Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 691.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 288,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NAN opened at $14.10 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

