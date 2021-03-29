Reviewing Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Saipem and The Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $10.19 billion 0.27 $13.44 million $0.18 15.44 The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million $0.15 11.00

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saipem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Saipem has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saipem and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Saipem beats The Restaurant Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects, as well as operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels. As of December 31, 2019, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of fifteen vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, three standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig; and onshore drilling rig fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

