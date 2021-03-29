Reviewing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IDACORP alerts:

75.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDACORP and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.81 $232.85 million $4.61 22.04 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 89.53 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63% Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IDACORP and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 0 3 0 2.50 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $101.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.