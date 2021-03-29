Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.