Deep Down (DPDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of DPDW stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

