Deep Down (DPDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of DPDW stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Deep Down
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.