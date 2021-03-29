Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Cansortium alerts:

CNTMF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.99.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.