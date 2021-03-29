Short Interest in Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Expands By 600.0%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CLWY opened at $14.50 on Monday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.
About Calloway's Nursery
