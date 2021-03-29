Short Interest in Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Expands By 600.0%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CLWY opened at $14.50 on Monday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

