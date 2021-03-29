Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

