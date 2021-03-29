Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

