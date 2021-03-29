Needham & Company LLC Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target to $8.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.