William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $294.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $321.86.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

