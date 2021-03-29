George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. George Weston has a one year low of $68.47 and a one year high of $87.15.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

