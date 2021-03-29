Royal Bank of Canada Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.06.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The company has a market cap of C$451.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,466.67%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.