Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.31. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

