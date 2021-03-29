Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 54.76.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

