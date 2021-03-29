Methanex’s (MX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Methanex to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.75.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$46.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.42. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$16.21 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

