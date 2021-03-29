Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

