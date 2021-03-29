Telsey Advisory Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $581.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

