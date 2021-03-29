Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.